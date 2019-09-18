Local veterans set to board Honor Flight

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Early Thursday morning, a group of local veterans will board an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.

Among them, Gordon “Gene” Drake. He’s a Korean War Veteran.

“I’m very proud that I had the opportunity to go over to Korea and spend almost two years,” said Drake.

Now in his eighties, Drake says he served in Korea in 1953 and 1954.

“I landed on a barge, got on an old train, went up to the DMZ, and then went 20 miles east to Korea,” said Drake.

Taking the Honor Flight to our nation’s capital is a trip that’s coming full circle for Drake and other veterans.

It allows them the chance to heal and honor their war-time experience. The opportunity is being provided by Utah Honor Flight.

“We have a full program,” said Drake. “Wow! We’re going to be really busy.”

Veterans will visit the memorials that were built in their honor that includes the Korean Memorial.

“What I hope to get out of it is a better understanding of what it means to be a serviceman that served his country,” said Drake.

His excitement, a little hard to contain.

“I still have my uniform! It still fits! I’m going to take my uniform to Washington, D.C. and put it on!”

