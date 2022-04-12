UTAH (ABC4) – ABC4 recently spoke with Savannah Keyes on her upcoming performance for the reality show “American Song Contest”.

American Song Contest is a reality competition series that follows artists representing each state across America as well as U.S territories.

Keyes’ performance aired Monday night, paying a small tribute to Utah’s many great qualities.

Keyes took the time before her performance to remark on Utah’s well-mannered sayings such as “oh my heck” and “oh crap.” She also shared her love for Utah’s iconic staple- fry sauce.

Keyes performed her own written song “Sad Girl” for the competition. Voting is open until Wednesday night to keep Keyes in the race.

To see Keyes’ performance and to vote visit here.