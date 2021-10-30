Local Utah businesses see economic rebound this Halloween

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After the pandemic put Halloween on hold last year, millions of kids and businesses are ready to celebrate the holiday.

Micheal Repp with the Sun Trapp Bar said the bar’s maximum capacity tops out at 450, but last year they were only allowed to have 100 people. For the last two months, Repp said the bar has required guests to either show their vaccine card or a negative COVID-19 test dated within 48 hours of visiting the bar.

Overall, Repp said his customers have been great about following the safety protocols, but occasionally he has had to turn away those who refuse to follow the rules.

“We will keep this into effect until COVID is either on a downtrend in a really aggressive way or they’ve got a really solid vaccine out there and people understand that it’s not harmful, says Repp. “But we will continue to run our policy as we see fit to keep our community safe.

While business has improved for restaurants across the country, the National Restaurant Association reported 44 states saw restaurant jobs drop between August and September of 2021, including throughout Utah.

The effects of this are far-reaching. Before the pandemic hit, the association reported eight percent of the jobs in Utah were restaurant or food service jobs. That translates to 129,900 jobs in 2019.

On Saturday, the Sun Trapp Bar will host a drag show and have aerialists performing. On Sunday the bar will host its famous costume contest.

