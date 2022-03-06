UTAH (ABC4) – A local ninth-grader, inspired from personal experience, is doing what she can to change the world — one card at a time.

Chloe Christensen noticed a need for kindness and decided to do what she could to help her community with her project, Noteable.

The community hope project focuses on making sure that no one goes unnoticed by getting letters to people who live in senior homes, those who treat COVID patients and the patients themselves.



“It’s really important to help people feel loved and appreciated in your community,” Chloe said. “You might not know what struggles they’re going through and you always need to reach out to those that you haven’t visited in a while.”

She was inspired when she saw how difficult it was for her great grandma when she caught COVID and was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance.

“She had a really hard time understanding what was going on due to being partially deaf. When we weren’t able to visit her, she became very lonely and confused,” Chloe said.

She made Noteable to help people like her great grandma feel loved and appreciated. Recently, she had students from River Rock Elementary write letters and she delivered them to senior homes. Chloe created a website so others that want to help in her project can.

“I’ve received about 100 letters from just in person, and on the online platform, I’ve received over a dozen and I’m hoping to receive some more in the future so that I can print those off and deliver those,” she said.

She says she was shocked to receive so many letters and is grateful for the support.

From the community, she is hearing many “thank you’s”.

“I’ve been able to go into the hospital and when I went in, they were all really excited and they told me that there were some people they knew that really needed these notes and that they were struggling,” Chloe said.

She also spoke of an experience where she passed out notes at a senior home.



“One of the ladies we gave a note to said she really needed a smile that day and she was grateful we were able to help her do that.”

And Chole’s parents say they couldn’t be prouder.



“It’s really fun to see your daughter work so hard and become passionate about something that is really heartwarming and really great for all the people,” said Cory Christensen, her father.

Chloe says she hopes to keep the project going as long as possible and hopes to expand it more. To send in cards or learn more about Noteable, visit https://itsnoteable.wordpress.com/.