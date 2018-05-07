Local shops pull out all the stops for Free Comic Book Day

SALT LAKE CITY (News4Utah) – Where can you find superheroes, cosplayers, comic creators, and–best of all– free stuff? At your local comic shop on Free Comic Book Day

At Black Cat Comics in Sugar House, they pulled out all the stops, featuring comic book artists signings, live music from the Sandy School of Rock, and free snacks and comic books.

Free Comic Book Day happens annually on the first Saturday of May, and it gets bigger every year.

“It’s probably the biggest event of the entire year,” says Taylor Hoffman of Black Cat Comics, as she hands out free books to a line of people going out the door and around the block. “We’re just giving one of each to every person who comes in.”

This year, Black Cat Comics brought in comic book artists Ryan Ottley (Amazing Spider-Man, Invisible) and Adrian Ropp (Casper, Chim Cum, Pink Panther), who each signed books for fans.

ABC4 talked to the person first through the door at Black Cat, he says he was in line at 7 a.m., four hours before their doors opened at 11.

Black Cat Comics also celebrated their 14th anniversary on May 5, 2018. Owner Greg Gage announced to the crowded comic book shop that they are having an anniversary celebration in July. Find more about Black Cat Comic events on their Facebook page or website, blackcat-comics.com.

