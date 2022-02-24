UTAH (ABC4) – Natasha Liberman doesn’t like to think about what’s happening in Ukraine.

“I try not to look at it very closely because if i do, I’ll probably just go off… there’s nothing I can actually do,” said Liberman.

Liberman left Russia in 1978. Tatyana Myakisheva left in 1996. Both say there is a lot of good people in Russia, but there’s a reason they haven’t gone back in years.

“Economically speaking, a country where corruption is 80 percent of the total economy, is not convenient. Let’s put it that way. Politically speaking, a country where you can be arrested at random is not a good place to live in,” said Liberman.

Myakisheva said she’s ashamed over what she’s seeing in Ukraine… all the lives lost.

“I don’t know who and how to clean it up,” said Myakisheva.