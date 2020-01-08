Local reaction to US, Iran conflict

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Tensions and fears are rising in the United States and the Middle East after Iran retaliated with missile strikes aimed at two American air bases.

The Pentagon confirming the attacks on Al-Asad and Erbil Bases Tuesday night.

“I think it is very scary. It’s frightening,” said Satin Tashnizi.

Tashnizi is an Iranian American citizen who is worried about war.

“I’m worried about family. I’m worried about the families of my friends. You know there are so many Iranians here who fly and travel back to Iran all the time. I’m worried about buildings being destroyed and some of the most beautiful landmarks and cultural historic sites decimated,” she told ABC4 News.

If Iran and the U.S. continue down this path the two countries might not be able to repair their once-peaceful relationship.

“Both sides are in a position where they need to respond,” she said. “The situation with Iran and the United States is very complicated and when you don’t pay that complexity the respect it deserves we end up in situations like this where we end up going to war with a country when we shouldn’t have.”

Amos Guiora with the University of Utah agrees but says this is a time to wait and see what happens next.

“The decision to increase the number of American troops in the area strikes me as a reasonable decision after having killed someone,” said Guiora.

At the order of President Trump, the U.S. assassinated Iran’s Major General Qasem Soleimani Friday in a drone strike.

“I view the Iranian regime as very rational,” he said. “Again the noise is the noise, the rhetoric is the rhetoric, they strike me as a very rational regime well aware of the limits of their own power.”

Tashnizi added, “I know if there is a conflict between the U.S. and Iran, a lot of people are going to die and a lot of them are going to have a last name that sounds like mine. And so, it could be my family.”

Some with a relationship to the conflict hop diplomacy will prevail instead of war.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: