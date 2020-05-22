SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- A Salt Lake City radio station says their truck and other equipment was stolen from their station parking lot.
If you see a truck wrapped in the KBER 101, Utah’s Rock Station, logo call police.
DJ Casey Baird posted these photos saying the thieves took the KBULL truck’s catalytic converter as well.
RELATED: Pleasant Grove man arrested for stealing garage doors
Baird says the KBER truck was spotted Thursday morning on 3900 South near 300 East.
What others are reading:
- Utah Lake ‘easy to get in trouble on.’ What you need to know to stay safe
- Navajo Nation reports 181 new cases of COVID-19, one more death as community prepares for another 57-hour weekend lockdown
- The Justice Files: Calls for reform in Utah jails
- Potential COVID-19 surge in Southwest Utah: What to know
- Man dies while hiking in Escalante River area