SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- A Salt Lake City radio station says their truck and other equipment was stolen from their station parking lot.

If you see a truck wrapped in the KBER 101, Utah’s Rock Station, logo call police.

DJ Casey Baird posted these photos saying the thieves took the KBULL truck’s catalytic converter as well.

Baird says the KBER truck was spotted Thursday morning on 3900 South near 300 East.

