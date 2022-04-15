WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The West Valley Police Department is warning of a new scam which they coined the “grandparent scam.’
Officials say the scammer calls potential victims claiming to be a loved one injured or in jail. The scammer then makes an urgent request for money.
Here are some tips to keep yourself safe:
- Make sure you verify the caller’s identity by asking questions a stranger could not possibly answer
- Even if the potential scammer tells you to keep it a secret, tell another family member
- Never send cash, gift cards, or money transfers because once the scammer gets the money, it’s gone