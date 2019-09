‘Pride Week’ is officially underway in Salt Lake City as Mayor Jackie Biskupski raised the pride flag at the Salt Lake City and County Building on Monday morning.

Ahead of this weekend’s Festival and Parade, one of the performers, local musician Marina Marqueza, stopped by the studio and performed live on ABC4 Midday.

You can watch Marqueza perform on the main stage on Saturday, and you can find more information about the Utah Pride Festival and Parade by clicking here.

What others are clicking on: