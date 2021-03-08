Local leaders recognize Utah women for International Women’s Day

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – March is #womenshistorymonth, the celebration of the vital role of women in American history and in our community. This week, Utah leaders are stepping up to the plate and showing their appreciation for their woman colleagues.

“On International Women’s Day, we recognize Firefighter Brandi Garcia,” writes the Dugway Fire Department. “FF Garcia joined our team in April and hit the ground running. We are lucky to have her on our team and couldn’t be happier with the hard work and creativity she brings to our programs.”

“We are recognizing the incredible women of PCFD for their hard work and dedication to the citizens of Summit County,” writes the Park City Fire Department.

According to the crew, their colleague Kristyne Showell has worked as an AEMT for the past 5 years.

“We are lucky to have a diverse group of individuals throughout our ranks and proud of the sacrifice they make each day. From our office personnel, EMTs, and Firefighters we are thankful for the strong women that represent our Park City Fire District family. We will continue to highlight the women with PCFD throughout the month.”

The Salt Lake City Police Department also chimes in and shares:

“As we celebrate #InternationalWomensDay we also celebrate those who have and continue, to be trailblazers for gender equity.”

According to the department, this 2019 photo featured current and former women of SLCPD.

“Our department wouldn’t be what it is without all these amazing women,” they add.

“We would like to recognize the 31 women we have in our department for #internationalwomensday,” shares the Utah Highway patrol. “These 31 women are exceptional in every way!”

According to the team, each one of them brings ‘their own talent and skill’ that they, as a department would be lesser without.

“We appreciate these women and thank them for choosing our department to have a great career with. IWD has been observed since the early 1900’s- a time of great expansion and turbulence in the industrialized world that saw booming population growth and the rise of radical ideologies,” they conclude.