Local kids shop for toys in holiday event from Utah law enforcement

(Courtesy of the Salt Lake County Office of the Sheriff)

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – Local children received an early holiday treat while shopping for toys with local law enforcement on Saturday.

The Salt Lake County Office of the Sheriff held their annual Shopping with the Shield Event. Over 39 families with over 100 children participated in the holiday event. The event was held in partnership with the Walmart and Chick-Fil-A locations in Midvale.

(Courtesy of the Salt Lake County Office of the Sheriff)

(Courtesy of the Salt Lake County Office of the Sheriff)



(Courtesy of the Salt Lake County Office of the Sheriff)

(Courtesy of the Salt Lake County Office of the Sheriff)

Over $40,000 was donated by members of the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office and the Unified Police Department. The event aimed to create a memorable holiday experience for children and families who are facing hardships during this time.

“By interacting with the participating kids, and families through the shopping experience, we as law enforcement are able to cultivate positive relationships,” says Sheriff Rosie Rivera. “This opportunity to build trust and provide needed support to members of our community means so much to us.”

After choosing toys and gifts for loved ones, families also received gift-wrapping supplies to wrap their new gifts in. Chick-Fil-A provided food for the hungry shoppers after a morning spent gift shopping.

The Sheriff’s Office also unveiled a coloring book featuring sergeants thwarting the efforts of a bandit trying to steal holiday cheer.

“This coloring book allows us to share the mission of Shopping with the Shield with the community in a fun and engaging way all year,” says Undersheriff Jake Petersen. “We also hope that featuring our female sheriff will inspire young women to consider an important and reward career in law enforcement.”

Shopping with the Shield was founded in 2018 and has provided local families in need with support during the holiday season.

“Each year, member donations have increased, making the program a huge success and an opportunity to give back to the community,” officials say.