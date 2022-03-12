SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Kurt Brown, the owner of TownSquare Capital, an investment service based in Provo, and father of three, supported his children today in their activism efforts at Smith’s Marketplace in Springville.

Brown was shocked by his three children’s generosity after coming home from work one day to find them hosting a hot cocoa stand in support of Ukraine.

The Brown’s serve cocoa at their local cul-de-sac

The kids initially took to their local cul-de-sac to reign in some business but were only able to raise a mere $17, most of which came from Dad’s wallet.

Eager to make a change, the children contacted local businesses to see if they would provide them additional exposure so that they could raise more funds.

Representatives of Smith’s Marketplace located at 1117 W 400 S stepped up and invited the trio to commence at their shop.

The Brown’s prepare to serve cocoa at Smith’s Marketplace

The Brown family is known for giving back to their community. Kurt has served as a Bishop in Utah’s Latter-Day Saint community.

He and his wife, Katie, have three children ages three to eight, one of which is blood-related and the other two adopted. They are currently in the process of adopting their fourth.