Local high school volunteer debate coach arrested for unlawful sexual activity with student

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A volunteer assistant debate coach at a local high school was arrested Wednesday for “unlawful sexual activity” with a student.

According to charging documents, Henry Steven Olson, 23, of Taylorsville was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on four counts of second-degree felony unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

Documents state Olson, a volunteer assistant debate coach, entered into a “physical sexual relationship” with a 15-year-old female student that lasted approximately five months with several “sexual encounters” during that time.

The victim described four specific instances in detail to police.

At the time of the sexual activity, the suspect was 21-years-old.

ABC4 has reached out to the school district for comment and as of the time of this publication are still waiting on their response.

*The suspect was charged with unlawful sexual activity with a minor due to the teen’s age. If she has been under the age of 14, he would be facing different charges. This is a Utah statute and not the opinion of ABC4. The article was written based solely on court records and the terminology included in those documents.*

