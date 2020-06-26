PIUTE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – The Alliance for a Better Utah has called for the resignation of Piute county Commissioner Darin Bushman after he sent out a tweet comparing Governor Herbert to Adolf Hitler.

After the governor’s plea for Utahns to wear masks and the announcement that masks would be required in state facilities, Commissioner Bushman’s personal Twitter account sent out the following tweet:

“Hang on friends it won’t be long before you are required to do the Sieg Heil salute to Herbert. Welcome to Utah now extend your right arm straight at 45 degrees keeping your hand parallel to your arm and off your “Heil Herbert”. A photo was attached to the tweet of Nazi’s using the salute at a rally.

The Alliance for a Better Utah has called for the resignation of Commissioner Bushman over the tweet.

Chase Thomas, Alliance for a Better Utah’s executive director, issued the following statement:

“Utah is a place for everyone. Utahns also have a responsibility to keep themselves, their families, and their communities safe during this pandemic by following public health guidelines. Those who wear masks should be commended for prioritizing other’s health over their own convenience.”

“Commissioner Bushman’s horrific comparison of wearing a mask to Nazi Germany makes it clear that he lacks the moral compass needed to serve as a public official in Utah. He did not apologize for or even recant his comments. Bushman’s comments are deeply disturbing and offensive, and they are serious enough that he should remove himself from office.”

Commissioner Bushman removed the tweet and replaced it with the following two tweets:

“Sorry if you found my tweet offensive. I have removed it so as not to further offend. My apologies.”

Followed by: “While I appreciate your input, I have no intention of resigning, Thank you”

ABC4 News has reached out to Commissioner Bushman so he could tell us his side of the story, so far, we have not heard from him, if he does call us we will update this story.

