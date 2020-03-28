Local grocery stores are amping up measures to prevent spread of coronavirus

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Local grocers are taking safety precautions to protect their staff and customers from contracting COVID-19.

These stores taking measures include Macey’s, Dan’s, Dick’s Market, Lin’s and Fresh Market stores. The stores are encouraging the use of mobile tap out and tap to pay options, like Skip.

Skip is a mobile checkout app that allows customers to scan items as they shop and pay for items without stopping at a register. Customers can also pay for groceries using Google Pay and Apple Pay so they don’t need to touch a pin pad or insert a card.

“We know, at this time, some guests may have concerns about shopping in grocery stores. Using Skip gives our customers the opportunity to checkout on their phone. Using the app is easy, you simply scan your items on your phone, pay through your phone, flash your phone to the cashier or attendant for verification and then you can leave the store” said Ashlee Johnstun, director of customer relations for Associated Retail Operations.

For customers who choose to pay for groceries at the registers, the grocery store workers have installed plexiglass barriers and temporarily prohibited customers from using reusable bags. They have also added social distancing floor clings at check stands to remind customers on how to practice proper social distancing.

Regarding reusable bags, Johnstun said it is only a temporary restriction.

“Our number one goal for our guests and team members is to provide a safe place to shop and reusable bags have the potential to contaminate check stands and other areas. Given the current situation, we feel this is the best way to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as much as possible,” Johnstun said.

Latest Posts: