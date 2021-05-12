Local gas store owners uneasy as prices for fuel rise

HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) – Kevin Tervort, an independent gas station owner, says he’s raising his prices today after seeing it up two more cents since a couple days ago.

“I’m scared to be honest, um, I don’t know where they’re going to go, um the climate out there politically, is not good, especially out here for us in the west,” he says.

The price hikes have to do with a number of things including delivery driver availability, reformulated summer blend gas prices, conflict in the middle east, and summer demand. Trevort says he’s spending $35,000 to $40,000 a week to keep all of the pumps open, and it’s not easy getting the amount of gas he’s asking for.

“So they’ll say ‘Look, I can only bring you a part load, I’ve got to split it with someone else, cuz’ I only have one truck, we can’t find another truck and we can’t find another driver,” says Trevort.

And he’s continually cutting his profit margin to keep up with competitor’s prices.

“I make 3.5 maybe, if I’m lucky. That’s a good day. If you don’t support your community, it’s your community that’s going to fail,” says Trevort.