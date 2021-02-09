Local fire departments provide tips to stay safe during Burn Awareness Week

UTAH (ABC4) – Fire departments from all across Utah are taking to social media to make sure people stay safe during Burn Awareness Week, which runs from Feb. 7 and to Feb. 13.

Here are some tips to make sure you stay burn-free not only during Burn Awareness Week, but all year:

The Syracuse Fire Department’s message for Burn Awareness week is “Don’t let your adored near the cord.” Cords are often low and accessible where even small children can access them. Syracuse Fire is reminding Utahns to keep a close eye on children near cords to keep them safe from electrical burns.

For Burn Awareness Week, the Ogden City Fire Department is reminding Utahns to “unplug before you tub”, as electronics can be deadly if exposed to too much water.

The Ogden City Fire Department is also educating the public on electrical safety, all the way from amps to zap

In a Facebook post, the Ogden City Fire Department provides the following burn safety tips, in alphabetical order of course:

A is for Appliances. Make sure to plug major appliances directly into a wall outlet. Do not use extension cords or power strips.

B is for Batteries. Batteries in a pocket or drawer with coins, keys, and other metal objects can short circuit and cause burns.

C is for Cords. Always check cords before use for cracks or frayed sockets, loose or bare wire, and loose connections.