SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Can you handle the heat?

With Fire Prevention Week beginning next week, the 10th Annual Utah Firefighter Chili Cookoff will be held Saturday, October 8 at America First Field in Sandy.

The cookoff will be held between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. with a $10 admission fee.

This year, a total of 18 teams are registered for the event including Provo Fire, Salt Lake City Fire, Sandy Fire, South Davis Metro Fire and Park City Fire.

According to utahfirefighterchilicookoff.com, the event brings fire departments together for a fun competition to help raise money for the University of Utah Burn Camp.

The camp was established in 1993 to help support burn survivors with challenges from a burn injury.

