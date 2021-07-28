Local businesses try incentives and job fairs to fill openings

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Amid the national workforce shortage, a new restaurant in Salt Lake City hosts a job fair hoping to attract new employees for 60 open positions.

“We are going to try our best to fill all the positions but we realize just like everyone else there is going to be some challenges,” Vice President of Operations Matthew Minichino explains.

Flanker Kitchen and Sporting Club is coming to The Gateway offering customers a new dining and entertainment venue. With investing more money in the recruitment process, Flanker Kitchen hopes to fill jobs and boost the local economy.

According to a search from the Utah Department of Workforce Services’ database, there are more than 3,000 vacant hospitality or food preparation jobs listed.

The Gateway’s, Recursion a bio-tech company, is looking to hire 100 employees and is using incentives to attract future employees.

“We just opened onsite childcare here,” Recursion President Tina Larson states. “We have a lot of working parents with young kids, this is one of the ways in which we are trying to help them solve the child care puzzle”.

“We deeply subsidize this for the people who can use the benefits.” Larson continues.

For those interested in the Flanker Kitchen job fair come to The Depot between 12 and 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.