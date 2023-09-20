SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — It’s almost October and the subject of brews and spirits is heating up, but for one local company, it has a whole different meaning — one that is award-winning.

Salt Flats Brewing Company has risen to the top in the alcoholic beverage space. This year the Utah brewery brought home gold medals in both beer classes and bourbon classes of the Beverage Trade Network (BTN) competition. In addition, Salt Flats was recognized as Brewery of the Year at the BTN USA Beer Ratings competition in San Francisco.

In a state long known for its aversion to spirits, these awards and the growth of craft beers and spirits in Utah, point to an upward trend of acceptance. An acceptance of high-quality products.

Salt Flats is owned by Steve Pruitt, a name many recognize from F1 racing. The brewery is located in his former racing facility with stills and equipment housed alongside race cars, tools, and trophies brought home by Pruitt. Now, they can add the awards brought home by the brew masters over the last couple of years.

We have stepped into the next level of brewing and don’t plan on slowing down anytime soon. JC Straub, Operation Manager Salt Flats Brewing Co.

Salt Flats has been working hard over the last year to make improvements to all aspects of the brewery according to JC Straub Operations Manager at Salt Flats.

Salt Flats Brewing Co stills. Photo courtesy JC Straub.

“This award really is a tribute to the hard work that has been going on at Salt Flats and exemplifies the recent improvements over the last year. Eric Buehner took over as head brewer for Salt Flats at the end of last year and with his 20 years of previous brewing experience he has elevated all aspects of products and procedures,” said Straub. “Salts Flats recent equipment upgrades include a full on-site lab, a Centrifugal Separator for Filtration, and a new Dissolved Oxygen Meter for keeping our beer as fresh as possible. We have stepped into the next level of brewing and don’t plan on slowing down anytime soon.”

The Utah brewery saw its Kilted Harley Scottish Ale take home the highest ranking of any other beer submitted. Three other Salt Flat beers brought home additional gold, silver, and bronze medals.

One of the standouts produced by Salt Flats is their Bonneville Bourbon. The bourbon brought home a dark horse gold medal win in the 2023 USA Spirits Rating, garnering high praises from Forbes Magazine where they reported on the “World’s Best Bourbon.”

“There are plenty of surprises among the highest scores of 2023, but perhaps none of them are so singularly shocking as Bonneville Bourbon from Salt Flats Spirits. At 95 points, this American whiskey out of Utah bested all other bourbons in the race!”

Photo courtesy Salt Flats Brewing Co.

Bonneville Bourbon earned its 95-point rating from expert judges from all over the globe. They assess all spirits with a 1-100 rating. Anything 70 – 79 earns a bronze medal, 80 – 89 silver, and 90 – 100 earns gold.

The industry has seen a boom in the production of high-quality bourbon in the state of Utah Bonneville finds itself at home on shelves with local products from Sugar House Distillery, High West, and Waterpocket.

Forbes makes note of the changing climate of spirit consumption and appreciation in Utah.

“Although the Beehive State has long been seen as an unfriendly environment for all things alcohol, the proliferation of these craft denizens in the modern era proves the outdatedness of that notion.” Salt Flats is definitely leading out in helping to change the way spirits are consumed for Utah residents and