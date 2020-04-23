Local bar makes mask clips for front line workers

Salt Lake City (ABC4 News) – A local bar is making mask clips for workers on the front lines during the pandemic.

Gracie’s bar in Salt Lake City is temporarily closed because of the Covid-19 pandemic, and employees have now shifted their focus toward giving back to the community and helping health care workers.

Lindsey Dakis, the owner of Gracie’s, said the ear savers are designed to hold a mask on the back of an individual’s head while pulling the elastic straps away from the ears. Dakis said health care workers were experiencing irritation and headaches from wearing masks for a long period of time.

For more information on how to help the cause or how to request a clip, visit Gracie’s website at Graciesslc.com.