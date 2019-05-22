Local author releases new motivational and self-empowerment book

Local author Vanessa Bryant has released a new motivational and self-empowerment book created for an audience of women.

On Wednesday, Bryant joined us in studio to talk about her new book titled ‘The Rib.’ In this book Bryant shares personal reflections and a faith-based approach to overcoming life’s challenges.

She also talks about how throughout the book there is an inspiring, uplifting tone that empowers women to embrace self-love, self-acceptance and discover their unique individual purpose.

For more information about Vanessa and her new book, click here.

