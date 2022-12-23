SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — This holiday season, it’s time to open your house to not only your families and friends but adorable pets as well. Best Friends Lifesaving Center in Salt Lake City is urging the community to shelter an animal in need over the Christmas holiday until Monday, Dec. 26.

Individuals who are interested can visit the Salt Lake City location at 2005 South 1100 East from Friday, Dec. 23, to Saturday, Dec. 24, between noon and 6 p.m. The center will provide all the supplies needed at no cost at all.

“This is something we’ve done for the last several years around the holidays,” said Patrick Theobald, community management supervisor. “We would like to try to get as many animals out into foster homes as possible.”

Fostering a pet means providing a temporary home for an animal prior to adoption. According to Best Friends, there are several reasons why shelter animals need foster care: One, fostering may save an animal’s life when the shelter reaches full capacity. Two, some animals don’t like the environment in the shelters, and bringing them home for a few days may just be what they need.

Three, newborn animals that need to be nursed or bottle-fed will need foster parents to take care of them. Four, some animals that are injured or sick require extra attention and care before adoption.

Best Friends advises people who already have pets at home to consider how they would adapt to having a foster pet. They should make sure that the pets are up-to-date with their vaccinations as well. In many cases, the foster pet will need to be isolated from other pets.

If you can’t provide foster care but are still eager to help, Best Friends suggests volunteering at your local adoption events, offering to transport animals to and from the vet and donating to a foster care program.