SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A load spill has caused road closures along I-80 on Tuesday.

Utah Highway Patrol says lanes are closed along the westbound lanes of I-80 at 5600 West in Salt Lake County.

Closures will last around an hour, but that could change. Drivers headed in that direction should plan ahead to avoid travel disruptions.

