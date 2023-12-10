SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Long-time viewers and listeners of Music & the Spoken Word only have a few more months to hear the dulcet tones of the longtime voice of the program.

Lloyd D. Newell announced before the Sunday, Dec. 10, broadcast that he will be retiring in early Summer 2024. Newell announced to members of The Tabernacle Choir that he and his wife, Karmel, have received a calling to preside over a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and will begin their service in July. The location of the service has yet to be announced. It is anticipated that Newell and his wife will serve for a period of three years.

According to the Church Newsroom, Newell is only the third principal announcer for the choir and Music & the Spoken Word. Beginning in 1930, Richard L. Evans became the program’s first regular host. Evans held this role until he died, in 1971, when he was succeeded by J. Spencer Kinard. Since 1990, Lloyd D. Newell has hosted the program.

“I cannot express what an honor it has been to serve the past 34 years as announcer and writer of Music & the Spoken Word,” said Newell. “Our call will allow Karmel and me to welcome a new service opportunity. Until then, we will continue to enjoy every week with our dear friends in the remarkable Tabernacle Choir.”

Choir President Michael O. Levitt admits it will not be an easy task to replace the broadcast icon.

“Lloyd is trusted and admired by millions who have become accustomed to his soothing voice and wisdom on Sunday mornings,” said Leavitt. “We will savor the remaining months of Lloyd’s weekly presence.”

Music & the Spoken Word is the world’s longest running weekly network broadcast. It began in 1929 and provides music and inspirational messages each week to viewers and radio listeners.