SALT LAKE CITY, UT – APRIL 2: The spires of the historic Slat Lake Temple are shown here during the 186th Annual General Conference of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on April 2, 2016 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Thousands of Mormons have come from around the world to attend the two […]

Utah (ABC4) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is hosting their 191st Annual General Conference this weekend, Saturday, April 3, and Sunday, April 4.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Church will host its third conference in a row virtually from Temple Square in downtown Salt Lake City.

ABC4 will be posting the latest updates from throughout the conference below: