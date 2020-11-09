Gov. Herbert sends EAS notification to Utahns announcing statewide mask mandate, other restrictions

UTAH (ABC4) – Residents all across the state of Utah received a notification from the Emergency Alert System at 9 p.m., Sunday. In addition to addressing the state of COVID-19 in Utah, the alert previewed an address from the governor to all Utahns at exactly 9:30 p.m.
The EAS notification that pinged smartphones all across the beehive state said that hospitalizations and case growth due to COVID-19 are unsustainable.
In Governor Herbert’s address, he announced a new state of emergency, a statewide mask mandate, restrictions on social gatherings, and expanded testing.
