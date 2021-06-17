Gov. Cox held monthly news conference

Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox speaks during a briefing at the Utah State Capitol on Jan. 8, 2021. Utah lawmakers have voted to require every cellphone and tablet sold there to automatically block pornography, the conservative state’s most recent move targeting online porn and one that critics call a significant intrusion on free speech. (Jeffrey D. Allred/Deseret News, via AP, Pool, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Governor Cox will hold his monthly news conference Thursday at 10 a.m.

Gov. Cox will talk to the media about updated COVID-19 numbers, current drought, and fire restrictions for the state of Utah.

Utah added 413 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday – the highest singl-day increase since mid-May.

Currently, the state is seeing widespread drought and six wildfires across the state. Fire restrictions are in affect throughout most cities.

ABC4 will stream the full update above starting at 10 a.m.