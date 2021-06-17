Gov. Cox held monthly news conference

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Governor Cox will hold his monthly news conference Thursday at 10 a.m.
Get Utah’s latest news sent to your inbox! Click here to subscribe to the free ABC4 daily newsletter.
Gov. Cox will talk to the media about updated COVID-19 numbers, current drought, and fire restrictions for the state of Utah.
Utah added 413 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday – the highest singl-day increase since mid-May.
Currently, the state is seeing widespread drought and six wildfires across the state. Fire restrictions are in affect throughout most cities.
ABC4 will stream the full update above starting at 10 a.m.