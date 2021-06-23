SLC mayor, officials discussed financial support as federal COVID-19 housing assistance ends

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – While the federal ban on foreclosures and residential evictions is set to expire on June 30, Salt Lake City residents can still tap into pandemic-related financial assistance to help them stay in their home.

Those living in Salt Lake City – and across Utah – still have access to financial support through a variety of state, local, and federal funding streams.

Mayor Erin Mendenhall and the city’s nonprofit community partners will share information about available funding options at a news conference on Wednesday.

