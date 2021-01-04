HIGHLIGHTS: Governor Spencer Cox inauguration ceremony

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) — Utah’s 18th Governor, Governor-elect Spencer J. Cox, and running mate, Lt. Governor-elect Deidre Henderson are being inaugurated in St. George, Monday.

Governor-elect Cox served as Lt. Governor to Utah’s 17th Gov. Gary R. Herbert.

In years past, inaugurations for Utah governors have been held in Salt Lake City at the capitol building. However, for the first time in state history, Governor-elect Cox is being inaugurated at the Tuacahn Center for the Arts in St. George, Utah.

According to Cox’s team, he chose to hold his inauguration ceremony in Southern Utah to show his literal and symbolic pledge of representing all Utahns.

