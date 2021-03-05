Live near Hill Air Force Base? You might notice increase in fly overs

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah (ABC4) – If you live around Hill Air Force Base, you’ll notice an increase in fly overs in the next couple of weeks.
According to a Friday release, from March 9-18, A-10C Thunderbolt IIs from the Maryland Air National Guard’s 104th Figther Squadron will be stationed at Hill for WSEP West, otherwise known as Combat Hammer.
The Air Force shared these photos of the A-10.
Other units will also be participating, but will fly into the Utah Test and Training from off-station.
During the exercise, Hill officials explain that Airmen evaluate evey aspect of air-to-ground weapons employment, from building and loading munitions, to aircraft and pilot performance hitting targets on the Utah Test and Training Range.
WSEP West is conducted by 86th Fighter Weapons Squadron at Hill, which is the single DOD agency charged with conducting predictive battle-damage analysis of precision-guided air-to-ground munitions using operation weapons, aircraft, maintenance personnel and aircrew.
While F-35’s from the 388th and 419th Fighter Wings are not participating in the exercise, they will be conducting normal flying operations, and the airfield will be active from 8 a.m. to approximately 10 p.m. each weekday.
Night flight trainings have caused quite a commotion in the area around Hill Air Force Base.
On Tuesday, residents in Sandy and West Jordan reported feeling shaking with many believing it was an earthquake.
The University of Utah Seismograph Stations confirmed the shaking was not seismic, but was instead related to night flight training by Hill Air Force Base.
In early February, Hill announced that night flight trainings will continue through the first week of April.
Most of the flying is scheduled to finish between 7 and 10 p.m., but there may be times where flying ends later at night. And even though it is unlikely, you could hear more sonic booms like the one that startled the Salt Lake Valley in January.