Live near Hill Air Force Base? You might notice increase in fly overs

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah (ABC4) – If you live around Hill Air Force Base, you’ll notice an increase in fly overs in the next couple of weeks.

According to a Friday release, from March 9-18, A-10C Thunderbolt IIs from the Maryland Air National Guard’s 104th Figther Squadron will be stationed at Hill for WSEP West, otherwise known as Combat Hammer.

The Air Force shared these photos of the A-10.

A-10, 1975. (U.S. Air Force photo)

An A-10A Thunderbolt II aircraft takes part in a mission during Operation Desert Storm. The aircraft is armed with AIM-9 Sidewinder missiles, AGM-65 Maverick missiles, and Mark 82 500-pound bombs.

OVER THE MEDITERRANEAN SEA — An A-10 Thunderbolt II from the 104th Fighter Wing, Barnes Municipal Airport, Westfield Mass., Massachusetts Air National Guard, banks while flying accross the Mediterranean Sea enroute to a forward operating base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Mark Bucher)

The A-10 and OA-10 Thunderbolt IIs are the first Air Force aircraft specially designed for close air support of ground forces. They are simple, effective and survivable twin-engine jet aircraft that can be used against all ground targets, including tanks and other armored vehicles. The A-10/OA-10 have excellent maneuverability at low air speeds and altitude, and are highly accurate weapons-delivery platforms. They can loiter near battle areas for extended periods of time and operate under 1,000-foot ceilings (303.3 meters) with 1.5-mile (2.4 kilometers) visibility. Their wide combat radius and short takeoff and landing capability permit operations in and out of locations near front lines. Using night vision goggles, A-10/ OA-10 pilots can conduct their missions during darkness. (U.S. Air Force Photo Staff Sgt. Steve Thurow)

Other units will also be participating, but will fly into the Utah Test and Training from off-station.

During the exercise, Hill officials explain that Airmen evaluate evey aspect of air-to-ground weapons employment, from building and loading munitions, to aircraft and pilot performance hitting targets on the Utah Test and Training Range.

WSEP West is conducted by 86th Fighter Weapons Squadron at Hill, which is the single DOD agency charged with conducting predictive battle-damage analysis of precision-guided air-to-ground munitions using operation weapons, aircraft, maintenance personnel and aircrew.

While F-35’s from the 388th and 419th Fighter Wings are not participating in the exercise, they will be conducting normal flying operations, and the airfield will be active from 8 a.m. to approximately 10 p.m. each weekday.

Night flight trainings have caused quite a commotion in the area around Hill Air Force Base.

On Tuesday, residents in Sandy and West Jordan reported feeling shaking with many believing it was an earthquake.

The University of Utah Seismograph Stations confirmed the shaking was not seismic, but was instead related to night flight training by Hill Air Force Base.

In early February, Hill announced that night flight trainings will continue through the first week of April.

Most of the flying is scheduled to finish between 7 and 10 p.m., but there may be times where flying ends later at night. And even though it is unlikely, you could hear more sonic booms like the one that startled the Salt Lake Valley in January.