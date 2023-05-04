SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Live Nation has announced the return of its annual “Concert Week,” which offers concertgoers an unbeatable deal — $25 tickets to more than 3,800 shows nationwide, including Utah.

This week-long program is launching just in time, with a strong lineup of talent making its way to the Beehive State this summer. It’s giving fans the perfect opportunity to see their favorite artists performing live in venues around the state, for an ultra-affordable price from May 10-16.

There are over 300 of today’s biggest acts featured in this limited-time program, including artists from genres such as Hip-Hop, Country, Latin, R&B, Electronic, Rock, and more.

During this program, fans can visit the Live Nation website to find a full list of participating events, venues, and artists.

Some of the Salt Lake City shows that are participating in Concert Week include:

USANA AMPHITHEATRE:

Shinedown, Jelly Roll, Sting, Shania Twain, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Ghost, Godsmack, Slightly Stoopid, Snoop Dogg, Avenged Sevenfold, Mudvayne, Foo Fighters, Garbage, Disturbed, Foreigner, Pantera, Charlie Puth, Fall Out Boy, Matchbox Twenty, The Lumineers, Zac Brown Band, Yellowcard, 3 Doors Down, Nickelback, Smashing Pumpkins, The Offspring, Gojira and Counting Crows

THE COMPLEX:

Caifanes, NEKROGOBLIKON, Placebo, The Aces, Bebe Rexha, Dark Funeral, Igorrr, Obituary, Polyphia, Poppy, The Chats, You Me At Six, Switchfoot, Chevelle & Three Days Grace, Jimmy Eat World, Valley, Babymetal, The Interrupters, $NOT, Yungblud, Ryan Adams and The Cardinals, The Doobie Brothers, Subtronics and Bryan Adams

THE DEPOT:

Larry June, Electric Callboy, W.A.S.P., Jesse & Joy, Siddhartha, Small Town Murder Podcast, Clutch, Ruel, Tinlicker, Umphrey’s McGee, VNV Nation, Alestorm, Cannibal Corpse, Chappell Roan, Christian French, Chromeo, Ella Mai, Flatland Cavalry, Geoff Tate, Hot Mulligan, King Krule, Less Than Jake, Local Natives, lovelytheband, Matisyahu, Nightly, Pond, Ritt Momney, Sammy Rae & The Friends, Sepultura, Set It Off, Summer Salt, The Black Dahlia Murder, The Cat Empire, They Might Be Giants, Todrick Hall, Vacations, Watsky and Zoso – A Tribute to Led Zeppelin

Early tickets will be available via Verizon and Rakuten presales beginning on Tuesday, May 9.

The general on-sale tickets for Concert Week will begin Wednesday, May 10 at 10 a.m. ET through Thursday, May 16 at 11:59 p.m., or while supplies last.