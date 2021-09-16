Intermountain Healthcare announces merger with Colorado-based SCL Health

(ABC4) – Intermountain Healthcare’s footprint in the Western United States is expected to become even larger.

On Thursday, Intermountain Healthcare officials announced a merger with Colorado-based SCL Health, expanding the reach of the healthcare company, which is the largest employer in the state, across Utah, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, Montana, and Kansas.

When the merger between the two is completed more than 58,000 caregivers in 33 hospitals and 385 clinics will be providing services across the above-mentioned six states.

Intermountain Healthcare president and CEO, Dr. Marc Harrison, along with SCL Health president and CEO, Lydia Jumonville, made the announcement in a joint press briefing.

“With this merger, we’ll create a model population health, value-oriented system that provides high quality, affordable, and accessible care to more patients and communities in Utah, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, Montana, and Kansas,” Harrison stated.

The merger is hoped to accelerate an evolution in population-based healthcare in the United States, he continued, while also adding that scaling digital and telehealth services would be a priority going forward.

Both healthcare systems are set to undergo a two-year integration period to get the wheels going on their combined services. SCL Health, a noted faith-based healthcare system with ties to the Catholic religion, will maintain many defining features, including the names of the Catholic hospitals it operates, at the encouragement of Intermountain Healthcare, according to Jumonville.

Calling it a “ballpark figure,” Harrison shared that the combined annual revenue of the two not-for-profit healthcare systems will be roughly $14 billion.