Live in one of these states? You’ll be the first able to store your driver’s license on your iPhone

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Are you tired of carrying your wallet around? Or do you have a habit of losing your ID? Apple is preparing to help those living in Utah and numerous other states store their driver’s license or state IDs on their phones.

Apple says it is working with several states, including Utah, to roll out the ability for residents to “seamlessly and securely” add their driver’s license or state ID to Wallet on their iPhone and Apple Watch. Arizona and Georgia will be the first states to introduce the new innovation. Utah, Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, and Oklahoma are expected to follow soon after.

In addition to being able to securely and conveniently store your ID, Apple says the Transportation Security Administration will enable select airport security checkpoints and lanes in participating airports as the first locations you can use your driver’s license or state ID in Wallet.

Driver’s licenses and state IDs in Apple Wallet provide an easy, fast, and more secure way for people to present their driver’s license or state ID from their iPhone or Apple Watch. (Apple)

Customers will use Face ID or Touch ID to authorize only the requested information to be shared with the TSA. (Apple)

To add a state ID or driver’s license to Apple Wallet, customers will be asked to scan their physical ID card and take a selfie, which is securely sent to the issuing state for verification. (Apple)

For those living in the above states, Apple says you will be able to add your driver’s license or ID to Wallet on your iPhone like you would any credit cards or transit passes. To do so, tap the + button at the top of the screen in Wallet to begin adding the card.

According to Apple, they and the issuing states do not know when or where you present your ID. Your identity data is encrypted and protected against tampering and theft. You will use biometric authentication like Face ID and Touch ID to ensure only you can add, view, or present your ID or license in Wallet.

“Utah has always been a forward-looking state. We regularly hear from people who want to access their driver license through their phones,” says Jess Anderson, commissioner of the Utah Department of Public Safety. “This is a great opportunity for Utah to work with Apple in an innovative use of technology. This secure mobile license adds convenience while helping keep Utah safe.”

Apple reports participating states and TSA will share more information at a later date about when support for the mobile driver’s license and state IDs in Wallet will be available. If you don’t want to wait for Apple to make the tech available in Utah, the state’s mobile driver’s license, or mDL, pilot program is already underway.

Utah is the first state in the nation to have such a pilot program. The program launched in late June with Utah Community Credit Union becoming the first financial institution in the state equipped to accept the mobile identification as a legal form of identification for all banking transactions. Since then, grocer Harmons has begun accepting it as well.