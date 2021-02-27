Little Sahara fully reopens, things you should know before driving the dunes

FILLMORE, Utah (ABC4) – ATV’ers and outdoor fanatics can rejoice; the Little Sahara Recreation area is fully reopening starting Sunday.

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Fillmore Field Office will reopen the Little Sahara Recreation Area Visitor Center for the season on Feb. 28, reads a recent press release.

Officials say the visitor center, starting Sunday, will be operating Thursday through Monday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., while its recreation area will stay open 24/7 for the rest of the year.

Little Sahara Recreation Area is one of Utah’s premier off-highway vehicle (OHV) areas and is located only two hours from Salt Lake City. Visitors are advised to take all appropriate safety measures, including wearing clothing suited for adverse weather conditions.

Little Sahara Recreation Area visitors are encouraged to keep the following information in mind:

The one-night permit fee is $18 per vehicle. This fee includes the use of the area for two-days and one-night. Discounts are available for active military members and seniors. This pass can be purchased online at recreation.gov or onsite from the self-registration station.

Little Sahara Recreation Area annual passes are $120 and are available at the Fillmore Field Office and the Salt Lake Field Office.

All four campgrounds (White Sands, Oasis, Jericho, Sand Mountain) are open and provide vault toilet access.

The dump station and water fill stations will remain closed until further notice.

Safety flags are required for all OHVs and utility terrain vehicles (UTVs). Flags are available for sale at the visitor center.

Children under eight years of age are not allowed to operate any OHV/UTV on public lands, roads, or trails in Utah. Children ages 8-15 years old may operate an OHV/UTV if they possess an education certificate issued by Utah State Parks (stateparks.utah.gov) or the equivalent certification from their home state. Individuals 16 years of age or older may operate an OHV/UTV if they possess either a valid driver’s license or an approved OHV education certificate.

All OHV/UTVs require a State of Utah registration, regardless of registration in a different state.

Building tunnels and pits in the sand are dangerous and prohibited.

Little Sahara Recreation Area is currently following COVID-19 safety measures outlined in Little Sahara Recreation Area Phase II, including dispersed camping and social distancing conditions. More information on Phase II measures can be found at https://on.doi.gov/3kdq7lS. In compliance with Executive Order 13991, masks must also be worn while in the Visitor Center. Nephi and Delta’s surrounding cities are full-service communities and can provide access to services not available at Little Sahara Recreation Area. These nearby communities offer a full complement of fuel, groceries, hotels, medical facilities, OHV supplies, and other amenities.

For more information about Little Sahara Recreation Area, contact the Fillmore Field Office at (435) 743-3100, Monday through Friday, or visit our website, www.blm.gov/little-sahara. Utah OHV rules can be found at http://goo.gl/35sLK6.

Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf (TDD) may call the Federal Relay Service (FRS) at 1-800-877-8339 to leave a message or question. The FRS is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Replies are provided during normal business hours.