Little Cottonwood Canyon closed Thursday morning as Alta remains under interlodge restrictions

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4) – Little Cottonwood Canyon remains closed Thursday morning for yet another day after yet another snowstorm battered the Wasatch Front.

The Utah Department of Transportation announced at 7:19 a.m. that S.R. 210 remains closed while avalanche mitigation continues. Extensive debris clean up will follow that work.

“Historic avalanche activity [with] slides across road in multiple locations,” UDOT says. “No [estimated] time of opening. Be patient, we will update ASAP.”

Over in Big Cottonwood Canyon along S.R. 190, UDOT says avalanche mitigation will take place mid-morning at two locations – Storm Mountain and Argenta.

“This is not a full road closure and will only require traffic to be held at two locations for control mission. Expect minor delays.”

While Little Cottonwood Canyon is closed, Alta remains under interlodge restrictions.

As of 9 a.m., that interlodge has been in effect for 58 hours after first going into effect at 11 p.m. on Monday. That is likely a record for a consecutive interlodge in Alta.