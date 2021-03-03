‘Literal minefield’: South Jordan seeks to demolish and burn home contaminated with bomb-making chemicals

SOUTH JORDAN (ABC4 News) – The City of South Jordan has filed a legal complaint seeking to demolish and burn a house where the owner allegedly made chemical bombs. Now there are several questions because both the property and the allegations are potentially explosive.

43-year-old Ryan Lynn McManigal allegedly shot at officers early in the morning of July 24th, 2020 and after his arrest, the bomb squad found more than Pioneer Day fireworks in the home at 3371 West Snow Moon Place. They claim he was manufacturing bombs with an explosive called triacetone triperoxide which may be still present in the structure.

“By reputation, he was sort of a whackadoodle,” neighbor Maris Grinvalds told ABC4 News at the time.

Now incarcerated on a list of charges including attempted murder, McManigal, and his mortgage company are defendants in a lawsuit filed Tuesday, which refers to explosions on July 24th and again on Halloween when a man doing construction was injured by a blast.

The complaint claims “Walking on the floor, as one victim already found out, could cause an explosion. Conducting any sort of repair or demolition inside the house could set off the dangerous chemical. Even putting a nail in the wall in the wrong place to hang a picture could be deadly.”

It also states “The McManigal House is and will remain a literal minefield until the structure is demolished.”

On Wednesday ABC4 asked South Jordan City spokesperson Rachael Van Cleave why a home so dangerous has been allowed to stand for seven months.

“It just took that long, back and forth with the mortgage company,” Van Cleave responded. “We don’t own the house and so don’t have permission as of now to mitigate it ourselves.”

The City seeks to demo the house but how can that be done safely with neighbors and several businesses nearby?

“You have to collapse the house, get rid of the walls, burn out the core of the house,” Van Cleave said. “And then get rid of all the materials so completely just burning out everything in there.”

And what is the City telling those nearby residents and business owners?

“We know that this has been a nuisance,” Van Cleave said. “The peace of mind of our residents is extremely important. We don’t want them just to be safe, we want them to feel safe and we know that as long as that house is there, they don’t feel safe. That’s why we want to get rid of it and demolish that house as soon as possible.”

South Jordan attorneys hope for a quick response from the defendants. Meanwhile, one neighbor told ABC4 “Tear the thing down”.