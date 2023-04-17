UTAH (ABC4) — The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day falls on April 22 this year, and numerous agencies in Utah are encouraging the community to dispose of medications they no longer need to avoid potential drug abuse.

More than 4,340 law enforcement agencies across the country participated in National Drug Take Back Day in 2022, resulting in the collection of around 647,163 lbs. of medications.

Utahns can turn in their unused medications safely and anonymously at various locations across the state on Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice’s Drug Force Administration, here’s a list of law enforcement agencies in Utah that are participating in Drug Take Back Day in 2023 as well as collection sites for prescription drugs:

American Fork Police DepartmentWalmart949 Grassland DrAm ForkUt,84003map
American Fork Police DepartmentAmerican Fork Police Department75 East 80 NorthAmerican ForkUt,84003map
Bountiful PoliceBountiful Police805 S Main StBountifulUt,84010map
Bountiful PoliceSmith’s Marketplace555 S 200 WBountifulUt,84010map
Emery County Sheriff’s OfficeStewart’s Market621 E Main StreetCastle DaleUt,84513map
Iron County Sheriff’s OfficeLin’s Market150 N Main StCedar CityUt,84720map
Centerville Police DepartmentCenterville City Hall/PD250 N Main StCentervilleUt,84014map
Clearfield Police DepartmentClearfield Police Department55 S State StClearfieldUt,84015map
Clinton Police DepartmentWalmart1632 N. 2000 W.ClintonUt,84015map
Clinton Police DepartmentClinton City PD2209 N 1300 WClintonUt,84015map
Draper Police DepartmentLone Peak Hospital11925 State StreetDraperUt,84020map
Draper Police DepartmentDraper City PD1020 E. Pioneer RdDraperUt,84020map
Draper Police DepartmentDraper City PD780 E 12300 SDraperUt,84020map
Dugway Proving GroundDugway proving ground fire station
bldg 5212		Doolittle AveDugwayUt,84022map
East Carbon Police DepartmentEast Carbon City Hall101 W. Geneva DriveEast CarbonUt,84520map
Weber County Sheriff’s OfficeValley Market2555 Wolf Creek Dr.EdenUt,84310map
Tooele City Police DepartmentBirch Pharmacy493 N. Main StErdaUt,84074map
Bureau of Indian Affairs-Uintah and Ouray AgencyUte Plaza parking lot7750 US-40Fort DuchesneUt,84026map
Bureau of Indian Affairs-Uintah and Ouray AgencyIndian Tribe Offices6932 E 1400 SFort DuchesneUt,84026map
Harrisville Police DepartmentWalmart534 N Harrisville RdHarrisvilleUt,84404map
Harrisville Police DepartmentHarrisville Police Department363 W Independence BlvdHarrisvilleUt,84404map
Herriman Police DepartmentHerriman Emergency Center13306 South Fort Herriman ParkwayHerrimanUt,84096map
Hurricane City Police DepartmentWalmart180 N 3400 WHurricaneUt,84737map
Hurricane City Police DepartmentHurricane City Police Department90 S 700 WHurricaneUt,84737map
Kanab Police DepartmentSouthwest Utah Public Health445 N Main StKanabUt,84741map
Kanab Police DepartmentKanab Police Department140 E 100 SKanabUt,84741map
Kaysville Police DepartmentKaysville Police Department80 N. Main St.KaysvilleUt,84037map
Kaysville Police DepartmentWalgreens210 North Main StKaysvilleUt,84037map
Layton Police DepartmentLayton Police Department429 N. Wasatch DriveLaytonUt,84041map
Layton Police DepartmentWalmart745 W. Hillfield RdLaytonUt,84041map
Lehi Police DepartmentLehi Police Department128 North 100 EastLehiUt,84043map
Lehi Police DepartmentMacey’s Supermarket760 East MainLehiUt,84043map
Lindon Police DepartmentLindon Police Department90 N State StreetLindonUt,84042map
Logan Police DepartmentLee’s Marketplace62 W 300 NLoganUt,84321map
Unified Police Department of Salt Lake – MagnaReams Grocery Store7235 West 3500 SouthMagnaUt,84044map
Sanpete County Sheriff’s OfficeSanpete County Sheriff’s Office1500 S Hwy 89MantiUt,84642map
Unified Police Department – MidvaleUnified Police Department – Midvale7912 S MainMidvaleUt,84047map
Morgan County Sheriff’s OfficeMorgan County Sheriff’s Office
Fire Department		41 N State StMorganUt,84050map
Nephi City Police DepartmentNephi City Police Department42 E 200 NNephiUt,84648map
North Ogden City PoliceNorth Ogden City Police515 E 2600 NNorth OgdenUt,84414map
North Ogden City PoliceSmith’s Marketplace2434 N. 400 E.OgdenUt,84414map
South Ogden Police DepartmentMacey’s Grocery325 E 36th StreetOgdenUt,84403map
Weber County Sheriff’s OfficeKent’s3673 W. 2600 N.OgdenUt,84404map
Weber County Sheriff’s OfficeOgden Regional MedicalCenter5475 S 500 EOgdenUt,84405map
Ogden Police DepartmentSmith’s Marketplace1485 Harrison BlvdOgdenUt,84404map
Ogden Police DepartmentOgden Police Department2186 Lincoln Ave.OgdenUt,84401map
Ogden Police DepartmentSmith’s4275 Harrison BlvdOgdenUt,84403map
Garfield County Sheriff’s OfficeGarfield county sheriff’s Office375 N 700 W, PO box 370PanguitchUt,84759map
Summit County Sheriff’s OfficeSmith’s1725 Uinta wayPark CityUt,84098map
Summit County Sheriff’s OfficeSummit County Sheriff’s Office6300 justice center rdPark CityUt,84098map
Pleasant Grove Police DepartmentPleasant Grove Police Department108 S. 100 E.Pleasant GroveUt,84062map
Pleasant Grove Police DepartmentMacey’s931 West StatePleasant GroveUt,84062map
Carbon County Sheriff’s OfficeCarbon County Sheriff’s Office240 West MainPriceUt,84501map
Roy City PoliceRoy City Police5051 South 1900 WestRoyUt,84067map
Roy City PoliceKent’s Market3535 W. 5600 S.RoyUt,84067map
Saint George Police DepartmentSmith’s Marketplace20 N Bluff StSaint GeorgeUt,84790map
Veterans Affairs Police VA Medical Center, building 1, main lobby500 Foothill DriveSalt Lake CityUt,84148map
South Salt Lake Police DepartmentSouth Salt Lake Police Department2835 S. Main StreetSalt Lake CityUt,84115map
University of UtahUniv. Of Utah Public Safety Building1658 E 500 SSalt Lake CityUt,84112map
Sandy city police departmentSandy police department10000 south centennial parkwaySandyUt,84070map
Saratoga springs police departmentSmith’s Marketplace689 n redwood rdSaratoga springsUt,84045map
Saratoga springs police departmentSaratoga springs police department367 south saratoga roadSaratoga springsUt,84045map
South Jordan Police DepartmentSouth Jordan substation 645443 W Lake AveSouth JordanUt,84009map
South Jordan Police DepartmentSouth Jordan public safety bldg10655 W. Redwood Rd west sideSouth JordanUt,84095map
South Salt Lake Police DepartmentWalgreens (north parking lot)3250 S 700 ESouth salt lakeUt,84106map
Spanish Fork Police DepartmentSpanish fork police department789 W. Center St.Spanish forkUt,84660map
Sunset Police DepartmentSmith’s2353 North Main StSunsetUt,84015map
Syracuse Police DepartmentSyracuse Police Dept.1751 S 2000 WSyracuseUt,84075map
Tooele City Police DepartmentTooele City Police Department
4:00 PM – 7:00 PM		50 N GardenTooeleUt,84074map
Uintah County Sheriff’s DepartmentUintah County Sheriff’s Department641 East 300 Southsuite 250VernalUt,84078map
Uintah County Sheriff’s DepartmentWalmart parking lot1851 W. US-40VernalUt,84078map
Davis County Sheriff’s OfficeSmith’s217 N. 2000 w.West PointUt,84015map
West Valley Police DepartmentCVS Pharmacy3148 w. 3500 s.West Valley CityUt,84119map
West Valley Police DepartmentWest Valley Police Department3577 S Market StreetWest Valley CityUt,84119map