UTAH (ABC4) — The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day falls on April 22 this year, and numerous agencies in Utah are encouraging the community to dispose of medications they no longer need to avoid potential drug abuse.
More than 4,340 law enforcement agencies across the country participated in National Drug Take Back Day in 2022, resulting in the collection of around 647,163 lbs. of medications.
Utahns can turn in their unused medications safely and anonymously at various locations across the state on Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice’s Drug Force Administration, here’s a list of law enforcement agencies in Utah that are participating in Drug Take Back Day in 2023 as well as collection sites for prescription drugs:
|American Fork Police Department
|Walmart
|949 Grassland Dr
|Am Fork
|Ut,84003
|map
|American Fork Police Department
|American Fork Police Department
|75 East 80 North
|American Fork
|Ut,84003
|map
|Bountiful Police
|Bountiful Police
|805 S Main St
|Bountiful
|Ut,84010
|map
|Bountiful Police
|Smith’s Marketplace
|555 S 200 W
|Bountiful
|Ut,84010
|map
|Emery County Sheriff’s Office
|Stewart’s Market
|621 E Main Street
|Castle Dale
|Ut,84513
|map
|Iron County Sheriff’s Office
|Lin’s Market
|150 N Main St
|Cedar City
|Ut,84720
|map
|Centerville Police Department
|Centerville City Hall/PD
|250 N Main St
|Centerville
|Ut,84014
|map
|Clearfield Police Department
|Clearfield Police Department
|55 S State St
|Clearfield
|Ut,84015
|map
|Clinton Police Department
|Walmart
|1632 N. 2000 W.
|Clinton
|Ut,84015
|map
|Clinton Police Department
|Clinton City PD
|2209 N 1300 W
|Clinton
|Ut,84015
|map
|Draper Police Department
|Lone Peak Hospital
|11925 State Street
|Draper
|Ut,84020
|map
|Draper Police Department
|Draper City PD
|1020 E. Pioneer Rd
|Draper
|Ut,84020
|map
|Draper Police Department
|Draper City PD
|780 E 12300 S
|Draper
|Ut,84020
|map
|Dugway Proving Ground
|Dugway proving ground fire station
bldg 5212
|Doolittle Ave
|Dugway
|Ut,84022
|map
|East Carbon Police Department
|East Carbon City Hall
|101 W. Geneva Drive
|East Carbon
|Ut,84520
|map
|Weber County Sheriff’s Office
|Valley Market
|2555 Wolf Creek Dr.
|Eden
|Ut,84310
|map
|Tooele City Police Department
|Birch Pharmacy
|493 N. Main St
|Erda
|Ut,84074
|map
|Bureau of Indian Affairs-Uintah and Ouray Agency
|Ute Plaza parking lot
|7750 US-40
|Fort Duchesne
|Ut,84026
|map
|Bureau of Indian Affairs-Uintah and Ouray Agency
|Indian Tribe Offices
|6932 E 1400 S
|Fort Duchesne
|Ut,84026
|map
|Harrisville Police Department
|Walmart
|534 N Harrisville Rd
|Harrisville
|Ut,84404
|map
|Harrisville Police Department
|Harrisville Police Department
|363 W Independence Blvd
|Harrisville
|Ut,84404
|map
|Herriman Police Department
|Herriman Emergency Center
|13306 South Fort Herriman Parkway
|Herriman
|Ut,84096
|map
|Hurricane City Police Department
|Walmart
|180 N 3400 W
|Hurricane
|Ut,84737
|map
|Hurricane City Police Department
|Hurricane City Police Department
|90 S 700 W
|Hurricane
|Ut,84737
|map
|Kanab Police Department
|Southwest Utah Public Health
|445 N Main St
|Kanab
|Ut,84741
|map
|Kanab Police Department
|Kanab Police Department
|140 E 100 S
|Kanab
|Ut,84741
|map
|Kaysville Police Department
|Kaysville Police Department
|80 N. Main St.
|Kaysville
|Ut,84037
|map
|Kaysville Police Department
|Walgreens
|210 North Main St
|Kaysville
|Ut,84037
|map
|Layton Police Department
|Layton Police Department
|429 N. Wasatch Drive
|Layton
|Ut,84041
|map
|Layton Police Department
|Walmart
|745 W. Hillfield Rd
|Layton
|Ut,84041
|map
|Lehi Police Department
|Lehi Police Department
|128 North 100 East
|Lehi
|Ut,84043
|map
|Lehi Police Department
|Macey’s Supermarket
|760 East Main
|Lehi
|Ut,84043
|map
|Lindon Police Department
|Lindon Police Department
|90 N State Street
|Lindon
|Ut,84042
|map
|Logan Police Department
|Lee’s Marketplace
|62 W 300 N
|Logan
|Ut,84321
|map
|Unified Police Department of Salt Lake – Magna
|Reams Grocery Store
|7235 West 3500 South
|Magna
|Ut,84044
|map
|Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office
|Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office
|1500 S Hwy 89
|Manti
|Ut,84642
|map
|Unified Police Department – Midvale
|Unified Police Department – Midvale
|7912 S Main
|Midvale
|Ut,84047
|map
|Morgan County Sheriff’s Office
|Morgan County Sheriff’s Office
Fire Department
|41 N State St
|Morgan
|Ut,84050
|map
|Nephi City Police Department
|Nephi City Police Department
|42 E 200 N
|Nephi
|Ut,84648
|map
|North Ogden City Police
|North Ogden City Police
|515 E 2600 N
|North Ogden
|Ut,84414
|map
|North Ogden City Police
|Smith’s Marketplace
|2434 N. 400 E.
|Ogden
|Ut,84414
|map
|South Ogden Police Department
|Macey’s Grocery
|325 E 36th Street
|Ogden
|Ut,84403
|map
|Weber County Sheriff’s Office
|Kent’s
|3673 W. 2600 N.
|Ogden
|Ut,84404
|map
|Weber County Sheriff’s Office
|Ogden Regional MedicalCenter
|5475 S 500 E
|Ogden
|Ut,84405
|map
|Ogden Police Department
|Smith’s Marketplace
|1485 Harrison Blvd
|Ogden
|Ut,84404
|map
|Ogden Police Department
|Ogden Police Department
|2186 Lincoln Ave.
|Ogden
|Ut,84401
|map
|Ogden Police Department
|Smith’s
|4275 Harrison Blvd
|Ogden
|Ut,84403
|map
|Garfield County Sheriff’s Office
|Garfield county sheriff’s Office
|375 N 700 W, PO box 370
|Panguitch
|Ut,84759
|map
|Summit County Sheriff’s Office
|Smith’s
|1725 Uinta way
|Park City
|Ut,84098
|map
|Summit County Sheriff’s Office
|Summit County Sheriff’s Office
|6300 justice center rd
|Park City
|Ut,84098
|map
|Pleasant Grove Police Department
|Pleasant Grove Police Department
|108 S. 100 E.
|Pleasant Grove
|Ut,84062
|map
|Pleasant Grove Police Department
|Macey’s
|931 West State
|Pleasant Grove
|Ut,84062
|map
|Carbon County Sheriff’s Office
|Carbon County Sheriff’s Office
|240 West Main
|Price
|Ut,84501
|map
|Roy City Police
|Roy City Police
|5051 South 1900 West
|Roy
|Ut,84067
|map
|Roy City Police
|Kent’s Market
|3535 W. 5600 S.
|Roy
|Ut,84067
|map
|Saint George Police Department
|Smith’s Marketplace
|20 N Bluff St
|Saint George
|Ut,84790
|map
|Veterans Affairs Police
|VA Medical Center, building 1, main lobby
|500 Foothill Drive
|Salt Lake City
|Ut,84148
|map
|South Salt Lake Police Department
|South Salt Lake Police Department
|2835 S. Main Street
|Salt Lake City
|Ut,84115
|map
|University of Utah
|Univ. Of Utah Public Safety Building
|1658 E 500 S
|Salt Lake City
|Ut,84112
|map
|Sandy city police department
|Sandy police department
|10000 south centennial parkway
|Sandy
|Ut,84070
|map
|Saratoga springs police department
|Smith’s Marketplace
|689 n redwood rd
|Saratoga springs
|Ut,84045
|map
|Saratoga springs police department
|Saratoga springs police department
|367 south saratoga road
|Saratoga springs
|Ut,84045
|map
|South Jordan Police Department
|South Jordan substation 64
|5443 W Lake Ave
|South Jordan
|Ut,84009
|map
|South Jordan Police Department
|South Jordan public safety bldg
|10655 W. Redwood Rd west side
|South Jordan
|Ut,84095
|map
|South Salt Lake Police Department
|Walgreens (north parking lot)
|3250 S 700 E
|South salt lake
|Ut,84106
|map
|Spanish Fork Police Department
|Spanish fork police department
|789 W. Center St.
|Spanish fork
|Ut,84660
|map
|Sunset Police Department
|Smith’s
|2353 North Main St
|Sunset
|Ut,84015
|map
|Syracuse Police Department
|Syracuse Police Dept.
|1751 S 2000 W
|Syracuse
|Ut,84075
|map
|Tooele City Police Department
|Tooele City Police Department
4:00 PM – 7:00 PM
|50 N Garden
|Tooele
|Ut,84074
|map
|Uintah County Sheriff’s Department
|Uintah County Sheriff’s Department
|641 East 300 Southsuite 250
|Vernal
|Ut,84078
|map
|Uintah County Sheriff’s Department
|Walmart parking lot
|1851 W. US-40
|Vernal
|Ut,84078
|map
|Davis County Sheriff’s Office
|Smith’s
|217 N. 2000 w.
|West Point
|Ut,84015
|map
|West Valley Police Department
|CVS Pharmacy
|3148 w. 3500 s.
|West Valley City
|Ut,84119
|map
|West Valley Police Department
|West Valley Police Department
|3577 S Market Street
|West Valley City
|Ut,84119
|map