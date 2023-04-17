UTAH (ABC4) — The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day falls on April 22 this year, and numerous agencies in Utah are encouraging the community to dispose of medications they no longer need to avoid potential drug abuse.

More than 4,340 law enforcement agencies across the country participated in National Drug Take Back Day in 2022, resulting in the collection of around 647,163 lbs. of medications.

Utahns can turn in their unused medications safely and anonymously at various locations across the state on Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice’s Drug Force Administration, here’s a list of law enforcement agencies in Utah that are participating in Drug Take Back Day in 2023 as well as collection sites for prescription drugs:

American Fork Police Department Walmart 949 Grassland Dr Am Fork Ut,84003 map American Fork Police Department American Fork Police Department 75 East 80 North American Fork Ut,84003 map Bountiful Police Bountiful Police 805 S Main St Bountiful Ut,84010 map Bountiful Police Smith’s Marketplace 555 S 200 W Bountiful Ut,84010 map Emery County Sheriff’s Office Stewart’s Market 621 E Main Street Castle Dale Ut,84513 map Iron County Sheriff’s Office Lin’s Market 150 N Main St Cedar City Ut,84720 map Centerville Police Department Centerville City Hall/PD 250 N Main St Centerville Ut,84014 map Clearfield Police Department Clearfield Police Department 55 S State St Clearfield Ut,84015 map Clinton Police Department Walmart 1632 N. 2000 W. Clinton Ut,84015 map Clinton Police Department Clinton City PD 2209 N 1300 W Clinton Ut,84015 map Draper Police Department Lone Peak Hospital 11925 State Street Draper Ut,84020 map Draper Police Department Draper City PD 1020 E. Pioneer Rd Draper Ut,84020 map Draper Police Department Draper City PD 780 E 12300 S Draper Ut,84020 map Dugway Proving Ground Dugway proving ground fire station

bldg 5212 Doolittle Ave Dugway Ut,84022 map East Carbon Police Department East Carbon City Hall 101 W. Geneva Drive East Carbon Ut,84520 map Weber County Sheriff’s Office Valley Market 2555 Wolf Creek Dr. Eden Ut,84310 map Tooele City Police Department Birch Pharmacy 493 N. Main St Erda Ut,84074 map Bureau of Indian Affairs-Uintah and Ouray Agency Ute Plaza parking lot 7750 US-40 Fort Duchesne Ut,84026 map Bureau of Indian Affairs-Uintah and Ouray Agency Indian Tribe Offices 6932 E 1400 S Fort Duchesne Ut,84026 map Harrisville Police Department Walmart 534 N Harrisville Rd Harrisville Ut,84404 map Harrisville Police Department Harrisville Police Department 363 W Independence Blvd Harrisville Ut,84404 map Herriman Police Department Herriman Emergency Center 13306 South Fort Herriman Parkway Herriman Ut,84096 map Hurricane City Police Department Walmart 180 N 3400 W Hurricane Ut,84737 map Hurricane City Police Department Hurricane City Police Department 90 S 700 W Hurricane Ut,84737 map Kanab Police Department Southwest Utah Public Health 445 N Main St Kanab Ut,84741 map Kanab Police Department Kanab Police Department 140 E 100 S Kanab Ut,84741 map Kaysville Police Department Kaysville Police Department 80 N. Main St. Kaysville Ut,84037 map Kaysville Police Department Walgreens 210 North Main St Kaysville Ut,84037 map Layton Police Department Layton Police Department 429 N. Wasatch Drive Layton Ut,84041 map Layton Police Department Walmart 745 W. Hillfield Rd Layton Ut,84041 map Lehi Police Department Lehi Police Department 128 North 100 East Lehi Ut,84043 map Lehi Police Department Macey’s Supermarket 760 East Main Lehi Ut,84043 map Lindon Police Department Lindon Police Department 90 N State Street Lindon Ut,84042 map Logan Police Department Lee’s Marketplace 62 W 300 N Logan Ut,84321 map Unified Police Department of Salt Lake – Magna Reams Grocery Store 7235 West 3500 South Magna Ut,84044 map Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office 1500 S Hwy 89 Manti Ut,84642 map Unified Police Department – Midvale Unified Police Department – Midvale 7912 S Main Midvale Ut,84047 map Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Morgan County Sheriff’s Office

Fire Department 41 N State St Morgan Ut,84050 map Nephi City Police Department Nephi City Police Department 42 E 200 N Nephi Ut,84648 map North Ogden City Police North Ogden City Police 515 E 2600 N North Ogden Ut,84414 map North Ogden City Police Smith’s Marketplace 2434 N. 400 E. Ogden Ut,84414 map South Ogden Police Department Macey’s Grocery 325 E 36th Street Ogden Ut,84403 map Weber County Sheriff’s Office Kent’s 3673 W. 2600 N. Ogden Ut,84404 map Weber County Sheriff’s Office Ogden Regional MedicalCenter 5475 S 500 E Ogden Ut,84405 map Ogden Police Department Smith’s Marketplace 1485 Harrison Blvd Ogden Ut,84404 map Ogden Police Department Ogden Police Department 2186 Lincoln Ave. Ogden Ut,84401 map Ogden Police Department Smith’s 4275 Harrison Blvd Ogden Ut,84403 map Garfield County Sheriff’s Office Garfield county sheriff’s Office 375 N 700 W, PO box 370 Panguitch Ut,84759 map Summit County Sheriff’s Office Smith’s 1725 Uinta way Park City Ut,84098 map Summit County Sheriff’s Office Summit County Sheriff’s Office 6300 justice center rd Park City Ut,84098 map Pleasant Grove Police Department Pleasant Grove Police Department 108 S. 100 E. Pleasant Grove Ut,84062 map Pleasant Grove Police Department Macey’s 931 West State Pleasant Grove Ut,84062 map Carbon County Sheriff’s Office Carbon County Sheriff’s Office 240 West Main Price Ut,84501 map Roy City Police Roy City Police 5051 South 1900 West Roy Ut,84067 map Roy City Police Kent’s Market 3535 W. 5600 S. Roy Ut,84067 map Saint George Police Department Smith’s Marketplace 20 N Bluff St Saint George Ut,84790 map Veterans Affairs Police VA Medical Center, building 1, main lobby 500 Foothill Drive Salt Lake City Ut,84148 map South Salt Lake Police Department South Salt Lake Police Department 2835 S. Main Street Salt Lake City Ut,84115 map University of Utah Univ. Of Utah Public Safety Building 1658 E 500 S Salt Lake City Ut,84112 map Sandy city police department Sandy police department 10000 south centennial parkway Sandy Ut,84070 map Saratoga springs police department Smith’s Marketplace 689 n redwood rd Saratoga springs Ut,84045 map Saratoga springs police department Saratoga springs police department 367 south saratoga road Saratoga springs Ut,84045 map South Jordan Police Department South Jordan substation 64 5443 W Lake Ave South Jordan Ut,84009 map South Jordan Police Department South Jordan public safety bldg 10655 W. Redwood Rd west side South Jordan Ut,84095 map South Salt Lake Police Department Walgreens (north parking lot) 3250 S 700 E South salt lake Ut,84106 map Spanish Fork Police Department Spanish fork police department 789 W. Center St. Spanish fork Ut,84660 map Sunset Police Department Smith’s 2353 North Main St Sunset Ut,84015 map Syracuse Police Department Syracuse Police Dept. 1751 S 2000 W Syracuse Ut,84075 map Tooele City Police Department Tooele City Police Department

4:00 PM – 7:00 PM 50 N Garden Tooele Ut,84074 map Uintah County Sheriff’s Department Uintah County Sheriff’s Department 641 East 300 Southsuite 250 Vernal Ut,84078 map Uintah County Sheriff’s Department Walmart parking lot 1851 W. US-40 Vernal Ut,84078 map Davis County Sheriff’s Office Smith’s 217 N. 2000 w. West Point Ut,84015 map West Valley Police Department CVS Pharmacy 3148 w. 3500 s. West Valley City Ut,84119 map West Valley Police Department West Valley Police Department 3577 S Market Street West Valley City Ut,84119 map