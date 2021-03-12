LIST: The most common superstitions in your state

(ABC4) – It never hurts to have a little luck on your side, right?
There are tons of superstitions – a lucky penny, crossing your fingers, not washing your jersey until your team is in the playoffs.
But which superstitions are most common in your state? A new report based on Google search data shows the most popular superstitions:
Alabama: Throw salt over shoulder
Alaska: Throw salt over shoulder
Arizona: Owls are bad omen
Arkansas: Throw salt over shoulder
California: Lucky pennies
Colorado: Friday the 13th
Connecticut: Throw salt over shoulder
Delaware: Throw salt over shoulder
Washington, D.C.: : Friday the 13th
Florida: Ladybug landing on you
Georgia: Good luck ladybug
Hawaii: Throw salt over shoulder
Idaho: Throw salt over shoulder
Illinois: Good luck horseshoe
Indiana: Lucky rabbit’s foot
Iowa: Lucky pennies
Kansas: Throw salt over shoulder
Kentucky: Throw salt over shoulder
Louisiana: Lucky rabbit’s foot
Maine: Throw salt over shoulder
Maryland: Throw salt over shoulder
Massachusetts: Four leaf clover
Michigan: Lucky prime numbers
Minnesota: Friday the 13th
Mississippi: Lucky rabbit’s foot
Missouri: Lucky prime numbers
Montana: Bad luck comes in threes
Nebraska: Bad luck comes in threes
Nevada: Lucky prime numbers
New Hampshire: Bad luck comes in threes
New Jersey: Good luck ladybug
New Mexico: Lucky prime numbers
New York: Black cat crosses path
North Carolina: Black cat crosses path
North Dakota: Throw salt over shoulder
Ohio: Throw salt over shoulder
Oklahoma: Owls are bad omen
Oregon: Owls are bad omen
Pennsylvania: Good luck ladybug
Rhode Island: Throw salt over shoulder
South Carolina: Black cat crosses path
South Dakota: Bad luck comes in threes
Tennessee: Friday the 13th
Texas: Lucky pennies
Utah: Throw salt over shoulder
Vermont: Bad luck comes in threes
Virginia: Friday the 13th
Washington: Lucky rabbit’s foot
West Virginia: Throw salt over shoulder
Wisconsin: Bad luck comes in threes
Wyoming: Throw salt over shoulder
