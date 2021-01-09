Lines take form at a gun store in Orem, Saturday

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – A long line trails behind a Gunnies gun store located in Orem, Saturday.

According to employees, on January 9, around 9:30 a.m., the line began racking up before the store even opened.

“People have been buying guns all day, we’ve probably sold about 100 so far,” shares Jonas, a Gunnies’ Cashier.

Employees share that most customers have been interested in purchasing bullets for their AR-15s; for Gunnies received a new shipment of 223 and 556 Winchester ammo this morning.

When ABC4 asked a customer about their purchase and their opinion on the growing line today, their response; “I’m not surprised…because of what’s going on in our world today, and concerns with the second amendment, people are genuinely concerned and they’re looking for guns and frankly most stores are sold out.”