Lincoln Beach at Utah lake closed because of algal bloom

UTAH COUNTY (ABC4 News) – The Utah Department of Environmental Quality has closed Lincoln Beach at Utah lake because of harmful algal bloom.

Recent tests done at the Utah Public Health Laboratory show that the bloom has microcystin toxin levels above safe levels. The health department has now posted advisory signs warning visitors to not use the beach.

Harmful algal blooms occur when normally occurring cyanobacteria in the water multiply quickly to form visible colonies or blooms. These blooms sometimes produce potent cyanotoxins that pose serious health risks to humans and animals. Although most algal blooms are not toxic, some types of cyanobacteria produce nerve or liver toxins. Toxicity is hard to predict in part because a single species of algae can have both toxic and non-toxic strains, and a bloom that tests nontoxic one day can be toxic the next.

Symptoms of exposure to a harmful algal bloom include skin rashes, GI distress and headaches.

If you are concerned about exposure, contact the Utah Poison Control Center at 800-222-1222 .

