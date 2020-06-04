Lime Scooters launching in Lehi, Orem; re-launching in Draper and Sandy

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Lime, the popular electric scooter company, launched in Lehi, Orem, Draper and Sandy Thursday to provide more people with ‘safe, single-rider, socially distant transportation options as the state emerges from the COVID-19 crisis’.

RELATED: Lime relaunches fleet of scooters for frontline workers

“We are very excited to see Lime Scooters coming to Lehi! We see the scooters as a great opportunity to bridge the first-last mile of commuter trips in the Thanksgiving Point area,” says Kim Struthers, Community Development Director of Lehi City. “This will make it more convenient for people who use Frontrunner to commute to work. It will also give people a way to get around the area for lunch and other short trips without having to use their cars. It’s a step in the right direction to reducing travel demand and congestion in that area.”

Lehi and Orem will be the first Utah County cities to have Lime Scooters. Scooters can be found to ride in the four announced Utah cities by using the Lime app. The scooters will be deployed throughout each city but are also designed to help people get to/from each city’s respective FrontRunner stations.