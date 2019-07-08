Lime E-scooters to launch in Draper

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 News) – Lime E-scooters the leading smart mobility is set to launch up to 75 scooters in the city of Draper starting July 9. Based on demand the company may add more scooters.

The scooters will be located at the FrontRunner Station in Draper, and will be servicing the transportation needs for the employees who work in this zone, companies like eBay, Jet.com, Tru Hearing, Dell EMC, Thumbtack, Storagecraft, Progressive Leasing, 1-800 Contacts, and others.

The scooters will also serve visitors that stay at the Homewood Suites by Hilton, and another hotel will be coming in the near future.

Lime says it is is the largest shared scooter and bike provider in the United States, operating in the more than 100 cities on five continents, with more than 34 million rides already taken.

City officials say the addition of Lime scooters in Draper will help reduce congestion and pollution and connect people to public transit.

“Draper has undergone such a tremendous transformation in the past decade, and it makes perfect sense to connect employment centers and other destinations to the UTA FrontRunner station with Lime scooters, so people can get to their destinations with ease,” said Mackenzie Viau, Operations Manager of Lime in Utah.

The city will celebrate the arrival of Lime on July 9 at 4 p.m. in front of the FrontRunner Station in Draper, 12997 So. Frontrunner Blvd.

Remarks will be given by Mayor Troy Walker and Katie Stevens from Lime. Attendees will be able to see the Lime scooters, learn about how to ride safely, and get a free Lime helmet while supplies last.

Draper will become the fourth Utah city with shared e-scooters.