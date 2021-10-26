An actor dressed as Michael Myers from the “Halloween” franchise is seen in 2018 at the premiere of a film in Los Angeles. Mark Metzger (not pictured) was dressed as the character when he was cited for disorderly conduct on Monday. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

(ABC4) – Utah has long been a loved spot by Hollywood. We all know about the classics like “The Sandlot” and “Butch Cassidy” but did you know numerous horror movies have also been filmed in Utah?

The Utah Division of State History has created interactive maps using movie location data from the Utah Film Commission to show where those horror movies have been filmed. If you have a certain type of horror movie in mind, you’re in luck – there are five different maps organized by sub-genres: psychological, slasher, monster, paranormal, and sci-fi.

Here is a look at those films. How many have you watched?

Psychological

“Frozen,” 2010, Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest and Snowbasin Resort

“House of Fears,” 2007, Salt Lake City

“The Mine,” 2012, Heber, Cedar Fort, Fairfield and Ophir

Slasher

“Don’t Go into the Woods,” 1981, Brighton

“Silent Night, Deadly Night,” 1984, Salt Lake City and Heber City

“Berserker,” 1987, Big Cottonwood Canyon

“Iced,” 1988, Big Cottonwood Canyon

“Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers,” 1988, Honeyville, Brigham City, Stockton, Midvale and Salt Lake City

“Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael,” 1989, Ogden, Salt Lake City, Orem, and Midvale

“Death Street,” 1990, Ken’s Lake, Moab, and Arches National Park

“Slaughter of the Innocents,” 1993, Monticello and Castle Rock

“Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers,” 1995, Ogden Airport, Layton, and Salt Lake City

“Joy Ride,” 2001, Delle Exit Thoroughfare

“I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer,” 2006, Park City

“Red Canyon,” 2008, Caineville and Goblin Valley State Park

“Friend Request,” 2013, Salt Lake City, Sandy, Springville, and Midvale

Monster

“The Boogens,” 1981, Heber City, Park City, and Kamas

“Cujo,” 1983, Salt Lake County

“Sundown: The Vampire in Retreat,” 1989, Thompson Springs, Spanish Valley, and Arches National Park

“Troll 2,” 1990, Porterville Ward and Sundance

“The Crawlers,” 1993, Porterville

“The Stand,” 1994, Ogden, Salt Lake City, Magna, Midvale, Cedar Fort, Lehi, Orem, and Tooele

“Bats,” 1999, Genola, Park City, and Magna

“Evil Angel,” 2009, Salt Lake City

“Snow Beast,” 2011, Mount Timpanogos, Brighton, and Heber Airport

“Osombie,” 2012, Little Sahara Recreation Area

“Into the Grizzly Maze,” 2015, Jordanelle State Park

Paranormal

“Warlock,” 1959, Bonneville Salt Flats

“Carnival of Souls,” 1962, Saltair Resort and Salt Lake City

“Exorcist II: The Heretic,” 1977, Glen Canyon

“The Car,” 1977, Snow Canyon, Kanab, Zion National Park, and St. George

“The Fall of the House of Usher,” 1979, Heber City and Park City

“Cataclysm,” 1980, Salt Lake City

“The Returning,” 1983, LaSal Mountains and Arches National Park

“Fire Starter 2: Rekindled,” 2002, Ogden

“Urban Legends: Bloody Mary,” 2005, Salt Lake City

“The Cell 2,” 2009, Salt Lake City

“Nightlight,” 2015, Spanish Fork, Provo, Alpine, Heber City, Ogden, North Ogden, Layton, and Springville

Sci-fi

“Damnation Alley,” 1977, Salt Lake City and Glen Canyon

“Warning Sign,” 1985, Payson

“Species,” 1995, Proving Ground and Dugway

“Unearthed,” 2007, Salt Lake City

“S. Darko,” 2009, Delle, Salt Lake City, Magna, and Echo

“Area 51,” 2015, Salt Lake City

“Thirst,” 2015, Heiner’s Creek

To see the full interactive map, click here.