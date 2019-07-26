Lightning starts small fire on Camp Williams property

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Firefighters quickly extinguished a small brush fire at Camp Williams Thursday evening.
Herriman City officials said the fire was started by lightning on a mountaintop southwest of Herriman and on an isolated portion of the Utah National Guard’s property.
Unified Fire Authority wildland personnel and military helicopters responded to the scene. Crews were able to get the fire under control “relatively quickly,” officials said.
The fire burned about half an acre.
