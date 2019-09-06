Lightning sparks several fires as storms pass through Tooele County

Utah Department of Transportation cameras show wet roadways in Tooele County Thursday, September 5, 2019. State fire officials said lightning ignited several small fires around the county.

TOOELE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Firefighters are battling multiple wildfires in Tooele County Thursday evening.

State fire officials confirmed the several small fires burning around the county were all caused by lightning.

Utah Division of Forestry, Fire & State Lands Public Information Officer Jason Curry said crews are responding to fires, and weather conditions are favorable. Precipitation is aiding in the firefight.

Curry said more fires may pop up throughout the night due to storms passing through the area.

Utah Department of Transportation reported a fire affecting the roadway along State Route 138 and forcing the closure of the roadway at the I-80 junction near Grantsville.

