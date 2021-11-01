Light the World ‘Giving Machines’ return to Utah for the holidays

(Courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As the holiday season nears, a creative way to give back will soon be arriving in the form of a vending machine.

The “Light the World Giving Machines” is returning this year to Salt Lake City and Orem. Hosted by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, these vending machines encourage the spirit of giving during the holidays.

When visitors put a donation into the machine, they’ll receive something back. Donation prices range anywhere from $2 to $5. With each donation, items such as food, clean water, healthcare services, shelter, bedding, hygiene kits, job training, educational supplies, and more will be donated.

(Courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

All donations will go directly to charity organizations. This year’s charity recipients are CARE, Church World Service, UNHCR, UNICEF, and WaterAid. Since 2017, the Giving Machines have generated over $9 million for humanitarian organizations around the globe.

“Giving Machines provide necessary care to millions of people in need and through this initiative, the Church hopes that neighborhoods and communities will be more united as their citizens demonstrate increased love, charity, kindness, and compassion toward others.,” the Church says.

Over 10 cities throughout the U.S. will offer Giving Machines to the public. The machines will be available until January 1st.

Locations of all Giving Machines:

Las Vegas, Nevada – Downtown Summerlin Mall (November 3)

Nashville, Tennessee – Bridgestone Arena (November 18)

Honolulu, Hawaii – Pearlridge Center (November 20)

Orem, Utah – University Place (November 23)

Salt Lake City, Utah – City Creek Center (November 24)

Oakland, California – Temple Hill (November 27)

Gilbert, Arizona – Water Tower Plaza (November 29)

Denver, Colorado – Writer Square (November 30)

New York, New York – Manhattan New York Temple (November 30)

Kansas City, Missouri – Crown Center (November 30)

To find out more about the initiative, click here.