‘Light the RioT’: 1 million LED light show to benefit healthcare workers

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Real Salt Lake and the Utah Royals FC are joining forces with Wonder Entertainment to “Light the RioT.”
According to Real Salt Lake “Light the RioT” will be a unique drive-through light show established to benefit healthcare workers across the state of Utah.
The show will feature over 1 million LED lights that will be synchronized to music. Attendees will be able to enjoy the show from their vehicles and tune their radios to a locally established channel to listen to the music during the 20-minute show.
The week-long event will commence at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, beginning May 5th and running through Tuesday, May 13 from 8:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. each night.
The public is invited to the drive-through show for a $30 admission fee, with all proceeds benefitting Frontline Relief during the COVID-19 relief, Real Salt Lake officials add.
Tickets to ‘Light the RioT’ are required and space is limited. Tickets can be purchased at lighttheriot.com.
