SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the dates for this year’s upcoming Luz de las Naciones – Light of Nations will be Nov. 3 and 4 at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City. The theme for the celebration is Nuestra Tierra (Our Land).

The annual event has been taking place for 21 years and features a volunteer cast of 1,000 wearing traditional clothing and performing music and dances representing Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Cuba, Mexico, Panama, Peru, and Spain.

“We are excited to be back in the Conference Center once again,” said Israel González-Nieri, Luz de las Naciones director. “This year’s cultural event will feature new music and dances depicting not only the traditions and beauty of the land of our forefathers, but also how blessed we are to live in the promised land that God prepared for us long ago. We will also celebrate the arrival of the first Latino settlers that came to this valley a century ago looking for a better life and the opportunities to continue to build the kingdom of God on earth.”

Tickets will be available beginning Oct. 10 at 10 a.m., MST. You can reserve tickets by visiting the Church’s event ticket website.

Cast members of the 2022 Luz de las Naciones. The annual celebration of Latin American culture returns to the Conference Center this November 3 and 4. Photos courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Watch the live broadcast in Spanish on Saturday, November 4, at 8 p.m. MST. English and Portuguese versions with subtitles will also be available.

The live event will be recorded for on-demand viewing on broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org, Stream app and YouTube.